Don’t look now, but China’s AI is catching up fast

DeepSeek said its model bested OpenAI’s on the AIME. An experiment by The Wall Street Journal using 15 problems from this year’s AIME found that OpenAI’s o1 preview model got to the answers faster than DeepSeek, Moonshot and the experimental Alibaba model. In one word puzzle involving strategy in a hypothetical two-player game, the OpenAI program gave the answer in 10 seconds while DeepSeek took more than two minutes.