‘Don’t try to master AI’: Former Google chief Jeff Dean's advice to Gen Z entering the job market

As artificial intelligence rapidly changes the workplace, young professionals are increasingly under pressure to keep up with new tools, models and research. But Jeff Dean, a longtime Google executive and AI researcher, believes trying to learn everything about AI may not be the best approach.

Dean recently offered advice to students and aspiring technology professionals at the 2026 Frontier & Pioneer Symposium, arguing that curiosity and the ability to connect ideas can be more valuable than mastering every development in the field.

“I often tell students it’s better to skim 10 papers than to read one in detail because you then get 10 points in your cloud of what might be possible,” Dean said. “Or, even skim 100 abstracts because what you want to be able to do is connect important ideas that have not yet been connected.”

After 27 years, Dean leaves Google The symposium marked Dean’s first public talk since leaving Google earlier this month.

Dean spent 27 years at Google, where he served as head of Google AI from 2018 to 2023 and as the company's chief scientist for the last three years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

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He is now the co-founder and CEO of DiscoveryLoop, an AI startup focused on developing an autonomous researcher.

For young people entering the technology sector, Dean's advice is not to chase every new AI development but to think strategically about where they invest their time.

Why five-year problems may be worth pursuing Dean believes professionals should look for problems that are challenging enough to require sustained effort but still have a realistic path towards progress.

“The perfect shape of a problem that you want to work on in a reasonably long-term manner [is] like five years or something,” Dean said. “Try lots of things that might not work. Some of them will.”

His approach emphasises experimentation and cross-disciplinary thinking rather than shortcuts or attempting to become an expert in every emerging technology.

Dean remains optimistic about AI Dean's comments also come amid a wider debate over how artificial intelligence will affect employment.

AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton has warned that companies could use the technology to replace workers, potentially contributing to significant job losses and concentrating more wealth among those who control AI systems.

Dean, however, takes a more optimistic view of the technology's potential.

Rather than seeing AI primarily as a way to automate routine tasks or reduce workforce costs, he sees opportunities for it to expand what people can accomplish. He has pointed to areas such as medical research, healthcare access and education, as well as helping people tackle complex scientific and technical problems.

The distinction is important: Dean's argument is not that AI will have no impact on jobs, but that its value could extend beyond replacing human workers.