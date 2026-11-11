Dun & Bradstreet sees AI opportunities rising in India, but workforce readiness lags

MUMBAI : Mumbai: Dun & Bradstreet, a global data and analytics firm, sees growing opportunities in India as artificial intelligence (AI) unlocks new capabilities for businesses across sectors and of varying sizes, its top executives told Mint in an interview.
MUMBAI : Mumbai: Dun & Bradstreet, a global data and analytics firm, sees growing opportunities in India as artificial intelligence (AI) unlocks new capabilities for businesses across sectors and of varying sizes, its top executives told Mint in an interview.
The firm’s survey of more than 10,000 businesses globally, including around 300 in India, found that AI adoption in the country has increased, with further headroom for growth as businesses gain better access to reliable data.
The firm’s survey of more than 10,000 businesses globally, including around 300 in India, found that AI adoption in the country has increased, with further headroom for growth as businesses gain better access to reliable data.
Nearly seven in 10 Indian businesses plan to increase spending on AI over the next 12 months, while 30% report broad or strong returns from their AI initiatives, according to the firm’s latest AI Momentum survey.
“Given the capabilities available today and the potential of AI, it is critical to put appropriate guardrails and governance frameworks in place to ensure that the necessary controls are established,” said Julian Prower, Dun & Bradstreet’s managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) for India and Taiwan.
The survey, which spans 32 markets and 17 sectors, with companies grouped according to government-defined revenue thresholds, found that Indian businesses with AI-ready data report broad or strong returns on investment (ROI) at 6.3 times the rate of businesses whose data is only partially ready. This underscores the strong relationship between data readiness and returns from AI.
“While optimism around AI adoption remains high, businesses still need to address several readiness gaps, particularly in terms of infrastructure, skills and operational capabilities, before they can fully realize its potential,” said Arun Singh, chief economist at the firm.
Data readiness
The survey found that only 3% of Indian businesses describe their enterprise data as fully ready to support AI at scale, compared with 8% globally, highlighting a 5-percentage-point gap.
A further 44% of Indian businesses describe their data as partially ready. For companies seeking to scale AI and generate consistent returns, closing this data-readiness gap will be essential as investment and implementation accelerate.
Nearly 70% of Indian businesses expect to increase AI spending over the next 12 months and believe the technology will drive new products, services, business models and operational improvements in the coming quarter, Singh said.
More than 60% of Indian businesses have moved beyond the planning and pilot stages of AI adoption, with 35% scaling pilots into production and 26% embedding AI across core processes. However, only 25% report strong workforce readiness, while half say their employees have mixed capabilities. This highlights a gap between access to AI technology and the skills needed to use it effectively.
The executives said it was equally important to ensure that appropriate controls were in place, either internally or in collaboration with service providers, particularly on cybersecurity.
“We need to ensure that we have the right controls and governance mechanisms in place within our own organization. We have an AI council that reviews all our initiatives, recognizing the importance of oversight and accountability. We also have a well-established governance framework through which all our initiatives are assessed,” Prower said.
Supply-chain visibility
The broader business landscape is also prompting companies to adapt rapidly to shifts in global dynamics, supply chains and the operating environment.
“Companies are increasingly diversifying their sourcing to reduce dependence on specific markets and suppliers amid continued supply chain disruptions,” Prower explained.
“We help businesses build the tools and capabilities to gain greater visibility into their supply chains, assess risks and make informed decisions. This requires a clear understanding of their customers, suppliers, and other business relationships, along with continuous monitoring of these relationships,” he added.
Over the past two to three years, Dun & Bradstreet has expanded its capabilities, particularly in regulatory compliance, to help companies navigate an evolving regulatory landscape.
“India remains an important market for us, and we continue to see significant growth opportunities here,” Prower said.
The firm also has a capability centre in Hyderabad, which has been growing rapidly. The centre’s expansion reflects the strong capabilities available in India and the value it can deliver to the company’s global operations, he said.