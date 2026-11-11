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Dun & Bradstreet sees AI opportunities rising in India, but workforce readiness lags

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
3 min read11 Nov 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Julian Prower, Dun & Bradstreet’s managing director and CEO for India and Taiwan.
Julian Prower, Dun & Bradstreet’s managing director and CEO for India and Taiwan.
Summary

Nearly seven in 10 Indian businesses plan to raise AI spending, but just 3% say their data is fully ready to support the technology at scale, a Dun & Bradstreet survey finds.

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MUMBAI : Mumbai: Dun & Bradstreet, a global data and analytics firm, sees growing opportunities in India as artificial intelligence (AI) unlocks new capabilities for businesses across sectors and of varying sizes, its top executives told Mint in an interview.

MUMBAI : Mumbai: Dun & Bradstreet, a global data and analytics firm, sees growing opportunities in India as artificial intelligence (AI) unlocks new capabilities for businesses across sectors and of varying sizes, its top executives told Mint in an interview.

The firm’s survey of more than 10,000 businesses globally, including around 300 in India, found that AI adoption in the country has increased, with further headroom for growth as businesses gain better access to reliable data.

The firm’s survey of more than 10,000 businesses globally, including around 300 in India, found that AI adoption in the country has increased, with further headroom for growth as businesses gain better access to reliable data.

Nearly seven in 10 Indian businesses plan to increase spending on AI over the next 12 months, while 30% report broad or strong returns from their AI initiatives, according to the firm’s latest AI Momentum survey.

“Given the capabilities available today and the potential of AI, it is critical to put appropriate guardrails and governance frameworks in place to ensure that the necessary controls are established,” said Julian Prower, Dun & Bradstreet’s managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) for India and Taiwan.

The survey, which spans 32 markets and 17 sectors, with companies grouped according to government-defined revenue thresholds, found that Indian businesses with AI-ready data report broad or strong returns on investment (ROI) at 6.3 times the rate of businesses whose data is only partially ready. This underscores the strong relationship between data readiness and returns from AI.

“While optimism around AI adoption remains high, businesses still need to address several readiness gaps, particularly in terms of infrastructure, skills and operational capabilities, before they can fully realize its potential,” said Arun Singh, chief economist at the firm.

Data readiness

The survey found that only 3% of Indian businesses describe their enterprise data as fully ready to support AI at scale, compared with 8% globally, highlighting a 5-percentage-point gap.

A further 44% of Indian businesses describe their data as partially ready. For companies seeking to scale AI and generate consistent returns, closing this data-readiness gap will be essential as investment and implementation accelerate.

Nearly 70% of Indian businesses expect to increase AI spending over the next 12 months and believe the technology will drive new products, services, business models and operational improvements in the coming quarter, Singh said.

More than 60% of Indian businesses have moved beyond the planning and pilot stages of AI adoption, with 35% scaling pilots into production and 26% embedding AI across core processes. However, only 25% report strong workforce readiness, while half say their employees have mixed capabilities. This highlights a gap between access to AI technology and the skills needed to use it effectively.

Also Read | Prosus looks to strengthen India bets on platforms and marketplaces

The executives said it was equally important to ensure that appropriate controls were in place, either internally or in collaboration with service providers, particularly on cybersecurity.

“We need to ensure that we have the right controls and governance mechanisms in place within our own organization. We have an AI council that reviews all our initiatives, recognizing the importance of oversight and accountability. We also have a well-established governance framework through which all our initiatives are assessed,” Prower said.

Supply-chain visibility

The broader business landscape is also prompting companies to adapt rapidly to shifts in global dynamics, supply chains and the operating environment.

“Companies are increasingly diversifying their sourcing to reduce dependence on specific markets and suppliers amid continued supply chain disruptions,” Prower explained.

“We help businesses build the tools and capabilities to gain greater visibility into their supply chains, assess risks and make informed decisions. This requires a clear understanding of their customers, suppliers, and other business relationships, along with continuous monitoring of these relationships,” he added.

Also Read | PE firms sharpen management incentives to unlock value at exit

Over the past two to three years, Dun & Bradstreet has expanded its capabilities, particularly in regulatory compliance, to help companies navigate an evolving regulatory landscape.

“India remains an important market for us, and we continue to see significant growth opportunities here,” Prower said.

The firm also has a capability centre in Hyderabad, which has been growing rapidly. The centre’s expansion reflects the strong capabilities available in India and the value it can deliver to the company’s global operations, he said.

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Topics

    Meet the Author

    Priyamvada C

    Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

    rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

    Read Less
    Sneha Shah

    Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

    l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

    Read Less
    Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
    HomeAIArtificial IntelligenceDun & Bradstreet sees AI opportunities rising in India, but workforce readiness lags

    Dun & Bradstreet sees AI opportunities rising in India, but workforce readiness lags

    Priyamvada CSneha Shah
    3 min read11 Nov 2026, 06:00 AM IST
    Julian Prower, Dun & Bradstreet’s managing director and CEO for India and Taiwan.
    Julian Prower, Dun & Bradstreet’s managing director and CEO for India and Taiwan.
    Summary

    Nearly seven in 10 Indian businesses plan to raise AI spending, but just 3% say their data is fully ready to support the technology at scale, a Dun & Bradstreet survey finds.

    Gift this article

    MUMBAI : Mumbai: Dun & Bradstreet, a global data and analytics firm, sees growing opportunities in India as artificial intelligence (AI) unlocks new capabilities for businesses across sectors and of varying sizes, its top executives told Mint in an interview.

    MUMBAI : Mumbai: Dun & Bradstreet, a global data and analytics firm, sees growing opportunities in India as artificial intelligence (AI) unlocks new capabilities for businesses across sectors and of varying sizes, its top executives told Mint in an interview.

    The firm’s survey of more than 10,000 businesses globally, including around 300 in India, found that AI adoption in the country has increased, with further headroom for growth as businesses gain better access to reliable data.

    The firm’s survey of more than 10,000 businesses globally, including around 300 in India, found that AI adoption in the country has increased, with further headroom for growth as businesses gain better access to reliable data.

    Nearly seven in 10 Indian businesses plan to increase spending on AI over the next 12 months, while 30% report broad or strong returns from their AI initiatives, according to the firm’s latest AI Momentum survey.

    “Given the capabilities available today and the potential of AI, it is critical to put appropriate guardrails and governance frameworks in place to ensure that the necessary controls are established,” said Julian Prower, Dun & Bradstreet’s managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) for India and Taiwan.

    The survey, which spans 32 markets and 17 sectors, with companies grouped according to government-defined revenue thresholds, found that Indian businesses with AI-ready data report broad or strong returns on investment (ROI) at 6.3 times the rate of businesses whose data is only partially ready. This underscores the strong relationship between data readiness and returns from AI.

    “While optimism around AI adoption remains high, businesses still need to address several readiness gaps, particularly in terms of infrastructure, skills and operational capabilities, before they can fully realize its potential,” said Arun Singh, chief economist at the firm.

    Data readiness

    The survey found that only 3% of Indian businesses describe their enterprise data as fully ready to support AI at scale, compared with 8% globally, highlighting a 5-percentage-point gap.

    A further 44% of Indian businesses describe their data as partially ready. For companies seeking to scale AI and generate consistent returns, closing this data-readiness gap will be essential as investment and implementation accelerate.

    Nearly 70% of Indian businesses expect to increase AI spending over the next 12 months and believe the technology will drive new products, services, business models and operational improvements in the coming quarter, Singh said.

    More than 60% of Indian businesses have moved beyond the planning and pilot stages of AI adoption, with 35% scaling pilots into production and 26% embedding AI across core processes. However, only 25% report strong workforce readiness, while half say their employees have mixed capabilities. This highlights a gap between access to AI technology and the skills needed to use it effectively.

    Also Read | Prosus looks to strengthen India bets on platforms and marketplaces

    The executives said it was equally important to ensure that appropriate controls were in place, either internally or in collaboration with service providers, particularly on cybersecurity.

    “We need to ensure that we have the right controls and governance mechanisms in place within our own organization. We have an AI council that reviews all our initiatives, recognizing the importance of oversight and accountability. We also have a well-established governance framework through which all our initiatives are assessed,” Prower said.

    Supply-chain visibility

    The broader business landscape is also prompting companies to adapt rapidly to shifts in global dynamics, supply chains and the operating environment.

    “Companies are increasingly diversifying their sourcing to reduce dependence on specific markets and suppliers amid continued supply chain disruptions,” Prower explained.

    “We help businesses build the tools and capabilities to gain greater visibility into their supply chains, assess risks and make informed decisions. This requires a clear understanding of their customers, suppliers, and other business relationships, along with continuous monitoring of these relationships,” he added.

    Also Read | PE firms sharpen management incentives to unlock value at exit

    Over the past two to three years, Dun & Bradstreet has expanded its capabilities, particularly in regulatory compliance, to help companies navigate an evolving regulatory landscape.

    “India remains an important market for us, and we continue to see significant growth opportunities here,” Prower said.

    The firm also has a capability centre in Hyderabad, which has been growing rapidly. The centre’s expansion reflects the strong capabilities available in India and the value it can deliver to the company’s global operations, he said.

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Priyamvada C

      Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

      rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

      Read Less
      Sneha Shah

      Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

      l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
      HomeAIArtificial IntelligenceDun & Bradstreet sees AI opportunities rising in India, but workforce readiness lags
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