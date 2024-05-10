Duolingo to bet on generative AI subscription plan

Duolingo aims to create a human-like tutor experience as it looks to boost AI-monetization efforts around expanding its family subscription plan and Duolingo Max plan, Skaruppa said. The company will be experimenting further with prices for its Duolingo Max plan, currently priced at $29.99 a month or $167.99 annually in the U.S., and to make it available in other geographies. Meanwhile, Duolingo plans to improve the family plan with smoother invites to the app and more engaging social features.