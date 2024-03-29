Elon Musk announces launch of Grok-1.5 AI chatbot on X next week. How will it change social media?
The enhanced version of Grok AI chatbot will be available for X users from next week and should exceed current AI technology in all metrics, Elon Musk said
Elon Musk on Friday announced that his artificial intelligence startup xAI will launch the latest version of its Grok-1.5 chatbot for the social media platform X. The enhanced version of Grok AI chatbot will be available for X users from next week and should exceed current AI technology in all metrics, Elon Musk said. The development comes as Elon Musk's xAI is looking to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google Bard in the generative AI chatbot space.