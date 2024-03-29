Elon Musk on Friday announced that his artificial intelligence startup xAI will launch the latest version of its Grok-1.5 chatbot for the social media platform X. The enhanced version of Grok AI chatbot will be available for X users from next week and should exceed current AI technology in all metrics, Elon Musk said. The development comes as Elon Musk's xAI is looking to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google Bard in the generative AI chatbot space.

"Should be available on 𝕏 next week. Grok 2 should exceed current AI on all metrics. In training now," Elon Musk said in a post on X on Friday.

“Introducing Grok-1.5, our latest model capable of long context understanding and advanced reasoning. Grok-1.5 will be available to our early testers and existing Grok users on the 𝕏 platform in the coming days," the artificial intelligence company said in a statement.

How Grok-1.5 AI chatbot with change social media?

The artificial intelligence chatbots on social media platforms will make them more than just communication tools. The induction of the Grok-1.5 AI chatbot will provide users with generative AI technology and make their lives easier in terms of content.

The users spending time on X can resolve their queries directly on the platform, instead of turning to a web browser for fact-checking information. Moreover, the two aspects of the Grok 1.5 chatbot- Fun and Regular, make the generation of information more interesting. The Regular mode provides articulated responses to queries, while the Fun mode explains the information in a more sarcastic and witty manner.

So far, Grok is available only for the premium subscribers of X, which means the users need to pay to use the services of the AI chatbot.

Elon Musk-led xAI plans to compete with popular LLM AI models like ChatGPT, Bard, and Copilot. The development comes after he accused OpenAI CEO Sam Altman of abandoning its original mission in favor of a for-profit model.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!