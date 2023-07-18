Elon Musk explains why xAI will be more trustworthy than OpenAI, Google

A Time magazine report in March claimed that xAI had purchased 10,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) in March. These hardware components are essential for the development and operation of advanced AI systems. Musk has also previously shown an interest in developing an AI chatbot called 'TruthGPT', in stark contrast to OpenAI's popular ChatGPT chatbot. He has said that TruthGPT will be a maximum truth-seeking AI focused on understanding the universe. The billionaire noted that if an AI model cares about understanding the universe, then it is unlikely to wipe out humans because they are an interesting part of the universe.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}