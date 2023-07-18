Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Ai / Artificial Intelligence/  Elon Musk explains why xAI will be more trustworthy than OpenAI, Google

Elon Musk explains why xAI will be more trustworthy than OpenAI, Google

2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 06:39 AM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

Elon Musk claims his new AI company xAI is better than Google and OpenAI in understanding the universe. He criticizes OpenAI for being controlled by Microsoft. Musk is training xAI to be 'maximally curious' and align with human values.

The startup, xAI, had its formal launch Wednesday, July 12, 2023, and says its goal “is to understand the true nature of the universe.” (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Twitter owner Elon Musk has explained why his new AI company xAI is better than other companies in the area of artificial intelligence namely, Google and OpenAI. Musk had recently announced his new AI company in a bid to ‘understand the true nature of the universe’.

Twitter owner Elon Musk has explained why his new AI company xAI is better than other companies in the area of artificial intelligence namely, Google and OpenAI. Musk had recently announced his new AI company in a bid to ‘understand the true nature of the universe’.

Musk has been critical of OpenAI, a company he helped co-found in 2015. The billionaire has claimed that OpenAI is “training AI to be woke" and that the company was “effectively controlled by Microsoft."

Musk has been critical of OpenAI, a company he helped co-found in 2015. The billionaire has claimed that OpenAI is “training AI to be woke" and that the company was “effectively controlled by Microsoft."

In a recent Twitter Spaces, Musk noted that his company is training the new AI system to be “maximally curious" which could lead the AI to naturally align its behaviour with human values and reduce the potential risks associated with its development.

In a recent Twitter Spaces, Musk noted that his company is training the new AI system to be “maximally curious" which could lead the AI to naturally align its behaviour with human values and reduce the potential risks associated with its development.

During the course of the discussion, Musk noted that his AI system will allow people to get answers to questions which are often touted as controversial. He claimed that there was significant danger in not allowing the AI to say what it really wanted and notified that xAI will allow the AI to say what it believed even if it resulted in some criticism.

During the course of the discussion, Musk noted that his AI system will allow people to get answers to questions which are often touted as controversial. He claimed that there was significant danger in not allowing the AI to say what it really wanted and notified that xAI will allow the AI to say what it believed even if it resulted in some criticism.

According to NDTV, in the realm of technology, the term "xAI" is often used as an abbreviation for Explainable AI or Interpretable AI. This concept focuses on enabling humans to comprehend the rationale behind the decisions or predictions made by artificial intelligence system

According to NDTV, in the realm of technology, the term "xAI" is often used as an abbreviation for Explainable AI or Interpretable AI. This concept focuses on enabling humans to comprehend the rationale behind the decisions or predictions made by artificial intelligence system

A Time magazine report in March claimed that xAI had purchased 10,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) in March. These hardware components are essential for the development and operation of advanced AI systems. Musk has also previously shown an interest in developing an AI chatbot called 'TruthGPT', in stark contrast to OpenAI's popular ChatGPT chatbot. He has said that TruthGPT will be a maximum truth-seeking AI focused on understanding the universe. The billionaire noted that if an AI model cares about understanding the universe, then it is unlikely to wipe out humans because they are an interesting part of the universe.

A Time magazine report in March claimed that xAI had purchased 10,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) in March. These hardware components are essential for the development and operation of advanced AI systems. Musk has also previously shown an interest in developing an AI chatbot called 'TruthGPT', in stark contrast to OpenAI's popular ChatGPT chatbot. He has said that TruthGPT will be a maximum truth-seeking AI focused on understanding the universe. The billionaire noted that if an AI model cares about understanding the universe, then it is unlikely to wipe out humans because they are an interesting part of the universe.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 06:56 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.