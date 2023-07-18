Elon Musk explains why xAI will be more trustworthy than OpenAI, Google

Twitter owner Elon Musk has explained why his new AI company xAI is better than other companies in the area of artificial intelligence namely, Google and OpenAI. Musk had recently announced his new AI company in a bid to ‘understand the true nature of the universe’.
Musk has been critical of OpenAI, a company he helped co-found in 2015. The billionaire has claimed that OpenAI is “training AI to be woke" and that the company was “effectively controlled by Microsoft."
In a recent Twitter Spaces, Musk noted that his company is training the new AI system to be “maximally curious" which could lead the AI to naturally align its behaviour with human values and reduce the potential risks associated with its development.
During the course of the discussion, Musk noted that his AI system will allow people to get answers to questions which are often touted as controversial. He claimed that there was significant danger in not allowing the AI to say what it really wanted and notified that xAI will allow the AI to say what it believed even if it resulted in some criticism.
According to NDTV, in the realm of technology, the term "xAI" is often used as an abbreviation for Explainable AI or Interpretable AI. This concept focuses on enabling humans to comprehend the rationale behind the decisions or predictions made by artificial intelligence system
A Time magazine report in March claimed that xAI had purchased 10,000 graphics processing units (GPUs) in March. These hardware components are essential for the development and operation of advanced AI systems. Musk has also previously shown an interest in developing an AI chatbot called 'TruthGPT', in stark contrast to OpenAI's popular ChatGPT chatbot. He has said that TruthGPT will be a maximum truth-seeking AI focused on understanding the universe. The billionaire noted that if an AI model cares about understanding the universe, then it is unlikely to wipe out humans because they are an interesting part of the universe.
