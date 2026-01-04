NEW DELHI: Elon Musk-owned Grok AI has come under fire over allegations of misuse, after its photo-modification features on X were reportedly used to create sexually explicit images. These artificial intelligence (AI)-generated images, often produced without consent, triggered widespread user complaints.
Mint Explainer | Grok AI controversy: Why Elon Musk’s chatbot has alarmed India’s IT ministry
SummaryMeitY’s 72-hour takedown order against X highlights a deeper problem—why more powerful AI tools are making online abuse harder to contain.
NEW DELHI: Elon Musk-owned Grok AI has come under fire over allegations of misuse, after its photo-modification features on X were reportedly used to create sexually explicit images. These artificial intelligence (AI)-generated images, often produced without consent, triggered widespread user complaints.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More