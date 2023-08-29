US Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer will host major tech leaders like Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on September 13 for an artificial intelligence forum. Other prominent tech leaders invited for the event include OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang, and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read| Global standard for AI: Can we bell the cat? The closed-door gathering is the first of the AI Insight Forums by Schumer and is part of his plan to give the Congress more control over the future of AI.

The Democrat had hinted at laying down a ‘new foundation for AI policy’ in June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We need the best of the best sitting at the table: the top AI developers, executives, scientists, advocates, community leaders, workers, national security experts - all together in one room, doing years of work in a matter of months," Schumer was quoted as saying by Reuters.

US senators had received three briefings on AI earlier this summer but Schumer hasn't yet set a deadline for the legislation yet, reported Bloomberg. In his address at Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies, Schumer had said that principles like promoting democratic values, US innovation, and addressing copyright and misinformation concerns should guide policymaking around AI.

Also Read| ChatGPT-like AI responses still in grey area, cannot become basis of court's decisions: Delhi HC US President Joe Biden has also previously stressed on the risks posed by artificial intelligence technology to national security and the economy and said that he would seek expert advice. Biden had also said that he discussed the issue of AI with other world leaders like British PM Rishi Sunak. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from Reuters)