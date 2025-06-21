From killer drones to robotaxis, sci-fi dreams are coming to life
Tim Higgins , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 21 Jun 2025, 04:14 PM IST
Summary
AI and deep-pocketed billionaires are amping up interest in hardware in a new way.
The world is on fire, and that’s giving some of the richest men the audacity of hope.
