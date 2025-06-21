From killer drones to robotaxis, sci-fi dreams are coming to life

“As OpenAI gets into a place of more resources and more potential, we can just do more things," Altman said. “I would love to go build the Dyson sphere on the solar system and, like, you know, make the world’s gigantic data center with the entire energy output of the sun."Building a Dyson sphere, a hypothetical structure that surrounds a star to capture its energy, might be a couple of decades off, he acknowledged. Still, on Earth, Altman is among those who are investing in ways to better capture solar energy as entrepreneurs look at the incredible demand for electricity in a future where cars, robots and AI data centers are all thirsty for juice.