Mint explainer: How the Musk vs Altman case could reshape OpenAI’s future

A public feud that played out on social media for years is now having its day in court. Tech billionaire Elon Musk took the stand this week and described OpenAI as a “stolen charity”, escalating a legal battle that is at the heart of the global artificial intelligence (AI) race.
A public feud that played out on social media for years is now having its day in court. Tech billionaire Elon Musk took the stand this week and described OpenAI as a “stolen charity”, escalating a legal battle that is at the heart of the global artificial intelligence (AI) race.
The lawsuit, filed by Musk against OpenAI and its chief executive, Sam Altman, also a billionaire, seeks damages of around $150 billion and challenges the company’s shift from a non-profit research lab to a commercial AI powerhouse.
The lawsuit, filed by Musk against OpenAI and its chief executive, Sam Altman, also a billionaire, seeks damages of around $150 billion and challenges the company’s shift from a non-profit research lab to a commercial AI powerhouse.
The case comes at a time when OpenAI is updating its guiding principles, reworking key partnerships, and expanding its footprint across cloud platforms. These developments raise a broader question about control, governance and the economics of building advanced AI.
Mint explains how this case could change OpenAI.
What is the Musk vs Altman case about?
Musk, a co-founder and early backer of OpenAI, filed the case against the company, its chief executive officer, Sam Altman, and its president, Greg Brockman. Later, the list of defendants was expanded to Microsoft Corp., a significant investor in the organization, former board member Reid Hoffman, and Microsoft executive and former board observer Dee Templeton. At stake is a question of mission and control.
Founded in 2015 as a non-profit, OpenAI was intended to develop AI for the benefit of humanity and share its advances openly. The lawsuit alleges that OpenAI’s leadership moved away from that model by creating a for-profit structure, restricting access to its technology, and prioritizing commercial partnerships. Musk is seeking damages of around $150 billion, according to reports, along with structural changes to the organization.
OpenAI has rejected these claims. It maintains that the shift towards a capped-profit model and commercial partnerships was necessary to fund increasingly expensive AI development. It has also pointed to Musk’s own involvement in a competing AI venture, xAI, as a factor in the dispute.
How did OpenAI get here?
The organization was founded in 2015 as a non-profit, with a focus on open research and long-term AI safety. Differences, however, began to emerge within a few years, and Musk stepped down from the board in 2018 following disagreements over control and direction. He filed the lawsuit, currently playing out in a federal court in California, in 2024, formally challenging the company’s shift away from its original mission.
The fundamental change came in 2019, when OpenAI created a new “capped-profit” structure. A non-profit parent retains control, but a for-profit entity was created as a subsidiary. Later, in 2025, the subsidiary was converted into a public benefit corporation that is 26% owned by the non-profit. It is the for-profit entity that has raised external capital. This revised structure was meant to balance OpenAI’s original mission with the need for large-scale funding.
It was in 2019 that Microsoft first invested in OpenAI, starting with a $1 billion investment and rising to about $13 billion by 2023. With this partnership, OpenAI had access to a vast computing infrastructure. More external investors, including Nvidia, SoftBank, and Amazon, have now joined Microsoft, and together they hold significant economic interests while OpenAI increasingly operates like a commercial technology platform.
What has changed at OpenAI recently?
Earlier this week, the company updated its principles for developing AI, moving away from the more rigid commitments of its previous charter. The revised framework places less emphasis on artificial general intelligence or AGI and adopts broader language around safety, accessibility and adaptability. It also reflects a more competitive environment, rather than the earlier focus on collaboration.
At the same time, OpenAI has reworked its partnership with Microsoft. The revised agreement dilutes the exclusivity arrangement it had with Microsoft, allowing OpenAI’s models to be offered across multiple cloud platforms. OpenAI has since expanded its engagement with other providers, including Amazon Web Services, to increase computing capacity and reach a wider set of enterprise customers.
These changes accompany a surge in funding. The company has raised more than $120 billion in recent rounds, with backing from investors including Amazon, Nvidia and SoftBank. Its valuation has jumped to about $850 billion, placing it among the most valuable private technology firms globally. Its annualized revenue is estimated at $25 billion, according to The Information.
What is at stake for OpenAI?
The case raises questions about how OpenAI is governed and how it operates. One issue is governance. OpenAI’s hybrid structure brings together non-profit oversight and a for-profit investor-backed commercial engine. The lawsuit could test how such arrangements are interpreted and whether they align with the organization’s original mandate.
There is also the challenge of increased competition from the likes of Anthropic and others. Developing advanced AI requires heavy investment in computing, data and talent, which a non-profit model might not be able to fully support.
Yet another point of contention is decision-making. As AI systems become more capable, decisions about access, deployment and safety have wider implications. The case raises the question of who has the authority to make those decisions.
Finally, there is the issue of precedent. OpenAI is among the most closely watched AI companies, and the case can shape how other companies and groups view the further development and deployment of AI.
How could this case change OpenAI?
If the court upholds its current structure, OpenAI is likely to speed up the expansion of its commercial model. The recent changes to its principles and partnerships suggest it is already preparing for that future, with a focus on scale, flexibility and expanded distribution.
A moderate outcome could require adjustments to governance, like a more formal separation between the non-profit and for-profit arms, or greater transparency in decision-making.
An adverse ruling could lead to significant changes in the company’s structure or leadership. This could affect how OpenAI runs its operations, raises capital, partners with other firms, and distributes its technology. The billions of dollars raised and the stakes held by investors could also come under scrutiny.
The Musk vs Altman case is much more than a dispute between two prominent figures in technology. At stake is not just OpenAI’s future, but also how the next generation of AI firms is built and governed.