Elon Musk, Sam Altman react to Sundar Pichai's post on Gemini 3 launch - Here's what they said

After the Tuesday launch of Gemini 3, the latest version of Google's artificial intelligence model, CEO Sundar Pichai wrote a simple, one-word social media post to express his excitement about the new product.

This new version comes nearly two years after Google unveiled its first iteration of the artificial intelligence technology, designed in response to a competitive threat posed by OpenAI's ChatGPT, which was released in late 2022, triggering one of the biggest technological shifts in recent years.

“Geminiii,” Pichai wrote on X. He described it as Google's “most intelligent model” in a company blog post.

Sundar Pichai's X post

His rivals in the AI field, Elon Musk of xAI and Sam Altman of OpenAI, reacted to Pichai's post announcing the launch of Gemini 3.

“Congrats,” said Musk, without the use of any emoji.

Elon Musk reacts to Sundar Pichai's X post

Altman wrote, “Congrats to Google on Gemini 3!” The OpenAI CEO said that Gemini 3 “looks like a great model.”

Sam Altman's X post

About Gemini 3 Gemini 3's advances include a new AI “thinking” feature within Google's search engine that company executives believe will become an indispensable tool that will help make people more productive and creative.

“We like to think this will help anyone bring any idea to life," Koray Kavukcuoglu, a Google executive overseeing Gemini's technology, told reporters.

Google executives believe they have built in guardrails that will prevent Gemini 3 from hallucinating or be deployed for sinister purposes such as hacking into websites and computing devices.

Gemini 3s responses are designed to be “smart, concise and direct, trading clichés and flatter for insight — telling you what you need to hear, not just what you want to hear. It acts as a true thought partner," Kavukcuoglu and Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google's DeepMind division, wrote in a blog post.

Google's latest AI features will initially be rolled out to Gemini Pro and Ultra subscribers in the United States before being made available to a wider, global audience.

