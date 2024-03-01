Elon Musk sues OpenAI over its relationship with Microsoft
Elon Musk filed a lawsuit against ChatGPT-maker OpenAI on Thursday over its relationship with the tech giant Microsoft. A former board member of the OpenAI, Elon Musk has alleged that the artificial intelligence company compromised from its original mission to build AI systems for public welfare and transformed into a profit maximization entity under Microsoft.