Elon Musk sues OpenAI over its relationship with Microsoft

Elon Musk filed a lawsuit against ChatGPT-maker OpenAI on Thursday over its relationship with the tech giant Microsoft. A former board member of the OpenAI, Elon Musk has alleged that the artificial intelligence company compromised from its original mission to build AI systems for public welfare and transformed into a profit maximization entity under Microsoft. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"OpenAI, Inc. has been transformed into a closed-source de facto subsidiary of the largest technology company in the world: Microsoft. Under its new board, it is not just developing but is refining an AGI to maximize profits for Microsoft, rather than for the benefit of humanity," the Tesla CEO said in the lawsuit filed on Thursday in San Francisco Superior Court as per Courthouse News.

Elon Musk has accused OpenAI of breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, and unfair business practices and claimed that the AI company has violated its foundational agreement and should revert back to being an open-source platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The lawsuit names OpenAI president Gregory Brockman and its CEO Sam Altman as co-defendants in the case. Elon Musk also filed an injunction to prevent Microsoft and top officials of OpenAI to earn profits from the utilization of AI technology.

Microsoft saved Sam Altman's job Elon Musk said that Sam Altman was removed as the OpenAI CEO last year, but Microsoft stepped in to save his job. Moreover, the board members who attempted to remove Sam Altman were forced to resign by the tech giant. He further claimed that the current board members have no understanding of artificial intelligence or technology.

"OpenAI, Inc.’s once carefully crafted non-profit structure was replaced by a purely profit-driven CEO and a Board with inferior technical expertise in AGI and AI public policy. The board now has an observer seat reserved solely for Microsoft," the lawsuit claims. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Elon Musk stepped down from the OpenAI board in 2018 after disagreements between the board and Sam Altman on the advancement of GPT-4 and the prospective evolution of AGI technology. The Tesla CEO has raised concerns that such technology can compromise public safety.

