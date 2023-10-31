Elon Musk to join Rishi Sunak for discussion on risks posed by AI. Here's what you should know
Elon Musk will join UK PM Rishi Sunak to talk about the risks posed by the artificial intelligence technologies. He may also attend the AI Safety sumit slated to be held on November 1-2
British PM Rishi Sunak and world's richest man Elon Musk will come together to talk about the risks posed by artificial intelligence. The conversation between the duo will be held on Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) after the end of AI safety summit on Thursday.
