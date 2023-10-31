Elon Musk will join UK PM Rishi Sunak to talk about the risks posed by the artificial intelligence technologies. He may also attend the AI Safety sumit slated to be held on November 1-2

British PM Rishi Sunak and world's richest man Elon Musk will come together to talk about the risks posed by artificial intelligence. The conversation between the duo will be held on Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) after the end of AI safety summit on Thursday.

Informing about the upcoming conversation with Musk, PM Sunak wrote, "In conversation with @elonmusk. After the AI Safety Summit Thursday night on @x."

The AI Safety Summit will be held on November 1 and 2, with the aim of analyzing the risks posed by AI and building an international consensus on its safe development, Reuters reported.

Aides to PM Sunak have touted the conversation with Musk as evidence that the AI Safety Summit is gaining traction. Bloomberg, citing 3 UK government officials, noted that Musk could also attend the summit, which is to be held at Bletchley Park.

Musk's presence would help add credence to the already star-studded 100-strong guest list, which includes leaders from the world's most prominent powers, including US Vice President Kamala Harris and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Other business leaders attending the summit include Microsoft's Brad Smith, Meta Global Affairs President Nick Clegg, Google DeepMind's James Manyika and Demis Hassabis.

Speaking about the risks posed by AI last week, Sunak had said (as quoted by Reuters): "Get this wrong and AI could make it easier to build chemical or biological weapons... And in the most unlikely but extreme cases, there is even a risk that humanity could lose control of AI altogether."

Meanwhile, Musk, who was instrumental in setting up artificial intelligence company OpenAI, had earlier this year called for a pause in AI development, citing potential risks to society. However, Musk later went on to found his own artificial intelligence company called xAI.

"If it tried to understand the true nature of the universe, that's actually the best thing that I can come up with from an AI safety standpoint. I think it is going to be pro-humanity from the standpoint that humanity is just much more interesting than not-humanity," Musk had said during a conversation on Twitter spaces earlier this year.

