Billionaire Elon Musk has recently unveiled his own artificial intelligence chatbot called ‘Grok’, the first product of his xAI company which is trained using real-time data from X (formerly Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A user asked ‘Grok’ chatbot to roast Elon Musk in one word. “Overrated", the AI bot gave a amused reply. The Tesla Chief responded, “accurate".

“Grok roasts Elon Musk in one word. Overrated 🤣," Tesal Owners Silicon Valley wrote, while sharing the screenshot of their chat with the AI bot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since being posted, the post has garnered over 108k views, 1.2k likes, and numerous reactions in the comment section.

One user wrote, “Rebellion in the family?" “Love Elon’s humor," another person commented, while the third one agreed with Grok's assessment.

“Interesting perspective! It's always fascinating to see different opinions on someone as prominent as Elon Musk," the fourth user said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another wrote, “And this was the last thing Grok said before being formatted."

Earlier this month, Musk launched xAI's first AI model, Grok, to compete with other major programs such as ChatGPT, Bard, and Bing. “Grok is an AI modeled after the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, so intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask!" the company had said.

The AI chatbot is designed to have a bit of humor and what the company calls a "rebellious streak" in its responses. Musk demonstrated the humor part of the chatbot by showing a conversation in which Grok could be seen making jokes about FTX founder Sam Bankman Fried and giving a sarcastic response to a question about how to make cocaine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Grok is still in its early stages, having been trained on a prototype large language model, Grok -0, with 33 billion parameters in its two months of training. However, the company expects Grok to improve over time thanks to the early access program.

