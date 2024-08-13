AI
Errors, high cost among reasons GenAI not moving beyond concept stage
Jas Bardia 6 min read 13 Aug 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Summary
- GenAI made waves after the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022 catapulted the new technology into boardroom discussions of the largest companies in the world.
- It seemed its widespread adoption was a foregone conclusion. Nearly two years after, GenAI hasn't quite lived up to its billing.
New Delhi: Despite the hype, generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is unable to move from concept stage to actual adoption and integration into software tools of information technology (IT) outsourcing firms, including business process outsourcing (BPO) companies.
