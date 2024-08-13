Errors, high cost among reasons GenAI not moving beyond concept stage

“So when we start with a new solution, the accuracy levels are very low. They are like 65% to 70%, but we have to drive that up to 90% to 95%, and that is driven by a strong understanding of the domain and understanding of how and what the data is telling us, and therefore, the fine-tuning of our algorithms and our ability to embed this into the workflow so that it is actually useful for every single person that is adopting these solutions," said Kapoor.