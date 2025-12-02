How Estée Lauder and Google taught AI to sell fragrances
Isabelle Bousquette , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 02 Dec 2025, 05:53 pm IST
Summary
A new AI bot at the beauty company’s Jo Malone unit seems to have bridged a digital chasm: getting people to buy perfume without smelling it first.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The AI chatbot Estée Lauder Companies built for its Jo Malone London fragrance brand has a uniquely difficult task.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story