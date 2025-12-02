How Estée Lauder and Google taught AI to sell fragrances

Estée Lauder’s share price plunged in the past few years, hurt in part by a pullback in spending by Chinese consumers, though it’s been up more than 25% since CEO Stéphane de La Faverie took the helm in January. The company was also late to embrace online retail, a mistake de La Faverie is hoping to correct with a new digital push. In April, he appointed Franz to the company’s first-ever post of chief technology, data and analytics officer. Franz came from State Street where he most recently served as executive vice president, global chief information officer and head of enterprise resiliency.