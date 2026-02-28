Ethical AI: Scaling artificial intelligence responsibly in the age of intelligent agents

The role of artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly growing in digital services, responses, decisions, and communications.

According to reports, as much as 83% of banks use AI for communication, while in retail, it stands at 61%.

These systems understand what users are asking, sort through information, and influence outcomes that affect people in real ways.

Advertisement

As AI becomes more independent and agent-driven, its role has moved beyond simple support to a key factor in decision-making. This shift has raised expectations.

Speed and accuracy are still important, but they are not enough. People want to understand how decisions are made, whether results are fair, and how their personal data is handled.

This includes newer forms of automation such as agentic AI, where systems can independently pursue goals and complete tasks without step-by-step human guidance, raising fresh ethical questions.

Trust has therefore become just as important as performance.

Ethical AI meets this need, ensuring intelligent systems act responsibly and reflect shared social and legal standards.

Where risk originates within AI systems Risk in artificial intelligence often starts when the system is being built, not when it is put into use.

Advertisement

Choices about where data comes from, how it is labelled, and which factors are given more weight shape how the system understands the world from the beginning.

If historical data contains outdated ideas or bias, AI can adopt and repeat those patterns without grasping context.

Also Read | AI fears shadow optimism at Nasscom’s annual tech meet

Design choices also determine which signals are prioritised and which are overlooked, consistently influencing behaviour rather than only in isolated cases.

These considerations become more consequential with agentic AI, which does not follow fixed rules but uses its own reasoning to decide how tasks should be completed, adjusts actions based on broader context, and draws on multiple sources of information.

Early decisions about how agentic systems are trained and tested, therefore, strongly influence whether they act fairly and reliably once deployed.

Advertisement

As systems get more complex, it becomes harder to trace how they reach their conclusions, narrowing opportunities for meaningful review.

Ethical AI addresses this by incorporating clear documentation, thorough testing, and internal evaluation throughout the development process.

This careful planning lays the foundation for how systems behave once they interact with people.

Ethical considerations surface in conversational AI When AI moves from working behind the scenes to interacting directly with people, ethical issues become more obvious.

Conversational systems shape understanding through their use of words, tone, and timing.

Even if the answers are correct, the way they are phrased or the confidence with which they are stated can change how people interpret them.

Because conversations often involve personal or specific situations, a poorly judged response can cause confusion or make someone rely too much on automation.

Advertisement

In one case, a chatbot promised a refund that was not allowed under company policy, resulting in legal issues and reputational damage.

Timing matters as well, especially when a system decides whether to keep the conversation going automatically or pass it to a human.

These moments affect trust more than the system’s technical performance. That is why conversational AI must focus on clear, balanced communication, helping people make informed choices instead of replacing human judgment.

Principles for the system Ethical AI principles guide how systems should behave as they operate at scale. Fairness ensures decisions do not favour or disadvantage any group, while transparency helps people understand how outcomes are reached and explain decisions when needed.

Accountability keeps responsibility with the organisation rather than shifting it entirely to AI, and privacy sets clear limits on how data is collected, used, and stored.

Advertisement

Human oversight ensures people can step in when the system faces uncertainty.

These principles become particularly critical for agentic AI because such systems are designed to make independent choices, draw on multiple sources of data, and use self‑determined reasoning to pursue goals.

Embedding ethics into model evaluation, ongoing learning processes, and task delegation helps make sure decisions remain explainable and aligned with human values.

Each principle covers a specific aspect of system behaviour, but together they turn ethical intent into reliable, practical action, as evidenced by real‑world outcomes.

Chatbots as a measure of responsible AI AI chatbots show how well organisations apply ethical principles over time. They do more than handle individual interactions.

They influence decisions, set expectations, and guide choices through repeated use.

Advertisement

Responsible design means looking at long-term outcomes, not just immediate results. Issues like over-reliance, less human involvement, or misunderstanding guidance can build up gradually and often go unnoticed without careful review.

Checking for these patterns enables organisations to update safeguards, adjust system scope, and respond as situations change.

Ethical maturity comes from ongoing evaluation rather than treating deployment as the final step.

In this way, chatbots reveal whether accountability continues after launch and show how seriously ethical responsibility is applied once AI becomes part of everyday digital experience.

Ethical AI has moved from being an abstract discussion to a practical necessity as intelligent systems become part of everyday interactions.

As AI becomes more capable and agentic, organisations are now asked not only what their systems can do but also how they do it responsibly.

Advertisement

Principles provide guidance, chatbots and agentic AI reveal real-world outcomes, and clear rules and processes bring consistency across scale.

Together, these elements create a framework where innovation can continue without losing accountability. Ethical AI is ultimately about maintaining confidence in systems that act on behalf of humans.

As regulations evolve and expectations grow, companies that embed ethical thinking from the start will be better positioned to adapt without disruption.

The future of AI will be defined not only by its capabilities but by the trust it earns through careful, responsible, and continuously learning agentic systems.

(The author of this article is Director – Business Strategy, India, Infobip. Views are strictly those of the author, not Mint.)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of the expert, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions.