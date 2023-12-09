EU achieves historic AI regulations agreement in landmark talks – world's first of its kind
Negotiators from the European Parliament and the bloc's 27 member countries overcame big differences on controversial points including generative AI and police use of facial recognition surveillance to sign a tentative political agreement for the Artificial Intelligence Act.
European Union negotiators achieved a breakthrough agreement on December 8 concerning the world's first comprehensive regulations for artificial intelligence (AI). The deal sets the stage for the legal supervision of technology utilised in popular generative AI services such as ChatGPT, which pledge to revolutionise everyday life but have sparked concerns about potential threats to humanity.