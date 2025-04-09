EU Bets on gigafactories to catch up with US, China in AI race
SummaryThe bloc has been lagging behind since OpenAI’s 2022 release of ChatGPT
The European Union said it would focus on building artificial-intelligence data and computing infrastructure and making it easier for companies to comply with regulation in a bid to catch up with the U.S. and China in the AI race.
