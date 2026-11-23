On Sunday, OpenAI's chief scientist Jakub Pachock proposed that AI developers should adopt common limits on increasingly powerful models and use "perplexity" as a common metric for measuring AI progress across the industry. In a blog post titled Perplexity and Intelligence, Pachocki wrote: "I further propose common limits, based on perplexity and other measurements, that developers are committed to not crossing until our ability to understand and monitor AI behavior achieves a certain concrete milestone.”

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OpenAI bats for common metric for AI Pachocki described perplexity as a model intelligence metric concerning how well a model predicts the next token — the basic unit of data — on average, and wrote that lower perplexity means better predictions.

Also Read | OpenAI chief scientist cals for perplexity intelligence metric for AI models

According to Pachocki AI could help drive fundamental advances in AI training methods as soon as 2027, potentially accelerating progress more quickly than advances in monitoring and safety.

“Developers should commit to not cross agreed capability thresholds until new monitoring and safety mechanisms are in place,” Pachocki said.

Also Read | Why Huang and Zuckerberg are betting on market forces over AI slowdown

Pachocki advocated for an industry standard that specifies a first limit on development, and defines what milestones must be met before that limit is exceeded.

“Given that the main way new surprising capabilities emerge is by progress on compression, a measure rooted in perplexity could give us a shared benchmark for general intelligence, regardless of the degree of automation of the development process,” he noted.

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What is perplexity metric? According to Boston University, the perplexity metric is a standard statistical measurement used to evaluate how well a probability model or language model predicts a sample of text.

According to Geeks for Geeks, the perplexity metric measures the model's uncertainty when predicting the next token based on the preceding context. A lower perplexity generally means the model assigns higher probabilities to the actual tokens in the sequence, indicating better predictive performance on that evaluation data.

Prediction Performance: Lower perplexity means the model assigns higher probabilities to the actual tokens in the evaluation data.

Model Comparison: Perplexity can help compare models when they are evaluated on the same dataset and under the same tokenization setup.

Training & Fine-Tuning: Monitoring perplexity can help track changes in a model's predictive performance during training or fine-tuning.

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Limitations of shared metric In his post, Pachock noted that perplexity, as a shared metric, has some challenges:

Difficulty of comparison across labs: Different developers use different evaluation datasets and train on different data mixtures. Here, we report the numbers on the main dataset we have been tracking; I believe if we establish a goal of transparency we can find transferable ways to compare the quality of different base models.

Detachment from actionable evaluations: Perplexity does not directly correspond to a task we care about. The reason to care about it is that we can expect advances on it to lead to emergence of entirely new capabilities.

Not accounting for advances outside of pretraining: Most notably, chain-of-thought reasoning does not reduce perplexity achieved by the model, even though it leads to a drastic increase in capabilities.

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Unknown floor: We do not expect it is possible to achieve a loss of 0, which would correspond to being able to predict the dataset entirely deterministically. But we do not know what the inherent entropy of the data is. As we approach it, the apparent progress on perplexity will slow, but smaller gains on perplexity will correspond to larger leaps in model intelligence.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

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