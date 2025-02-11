Farewell, Don Draper: AI is coming for advertising

The trouble is that ever more of the business is slipping out of the well-manicured hands of the agency executives who used to control it. Tech companies, led by Google, Meta and Amazon, have made it easier for companies to create and buy their own ads. Those three firms, plus China’s ByteDance and Alibaba, will rake in more than half of all ad spending this year, GroupM predicts. Strip out the up-and-down period of the covid-19 pandemic and the global ad-agency industry has grown by barely 3% a year since 2018, according to MoffettNathanson, a firm of analysts.