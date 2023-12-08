Fear of AI replacing jobs is a genuine concern: Shrijeet Mishra
Need a policy framework and governance to mitigate the risks posed by AI to employees, says chief innovation officer and head group services at Aditya Birla Group
Employees need to become AI-literate to mitigate the risk of job loss stemming from the rise of generative AI, says Shrijeet Mishra, chief innovation officer and head group services at Aditya Birla Group, during his address at the Mint AI Summit 2023.
