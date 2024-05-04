For conversations you dread, try a chatbot
Jeremy Utley , Kian Gohar , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 04 May 2024, 01:36 PM IST
SummaryRole-playing with an AI conversationalist can prepare you to handle difficult subjects with family, friends and colleagues
Many people worry about the outsize role that AI may eventually play in our lives. But what if employing an AI program could actually help us with issues that cause fear and anxiety? We’ve found that it can be a surprisingly effective tool for figuring out how to approach emotionally charged conversations—despite, or perhaps because of, having no emotions itself.
