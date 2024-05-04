For conversations you dread, try a chatbot

One associate of ours decided to try using AI to help prepare for a very tense meeting: terminating an employee. First, he spent the weekend rehearsing, with the help of an instructional video we made for him about role-playing with the program and then asking it for feedback on what he could have done better. His HR leader later complimented him for what she called the smoothest meeting of this type that she had witnessed. “Which of our training materials did you use to prepare?" she asked. He told us: “I didn’t have the heart to tell her ChatGPT prepared me! But it saved me so much heartache!"