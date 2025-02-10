France taps nuclear power for new AI training cluster
Sam Schechner , Asa Fitch , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 10 Feb 2025, 04:00 PM IST
SummaryMacron aims to dedicate a gigawatt of nuclear power to create one of the world’s largest AI-computing facilities.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
France is making a bid to catch up in the artificial intelligence race by leaning on one of its strengths: plentiful nuclear power.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less