France taps nuclear power for new AI training cluster

To finance the first tranche of construction, FluidStack said it plans to deploy its own cash and secure loans for 10 billion euros, or $10.3 billion. It said talks are continuing with some of the world’s largest AI developers about using the new facility, which could house around 120,000 of Nvidia’s AI chips in its first phase and some 500,000 by 2028 if the site is fully built out. The company said it could further expand to a 10 gigawatt facility, 10 times larger, by 2030.