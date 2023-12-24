OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has listed the most requested features from the ChatGPT maker in 2024. The list of requested features includes many notable mentions, including artificial general intelligence, GPT-5 language model, more personalisation, better GPTs and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The suggestions were in response to a question posed by Altman on X (formerly Twitter), where he asked his followers what they would like OpenAI to build or fix in 2024.

“will keep reading, and we will deliver on as much as we can (and plenty of other stuff we are excited about and not mentioned here)", the OpenAI CEO promised in an ensuing post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While listing the most requested features of OpenAI, Altman added a caveat about AGI, noting that users will have to be patient and implying that an AI model from the company that reaches the level of AGI in 2024 remains highly unlikely.

Speaking to Time magazine earlier this month, Altman had shed light on the limitless potential of the new technology. He said: “I think AGI will be the most powerful technology humanity has yet invented…If you think about the cost of intelligence and the equality of intelligence, the cost falling, the quality increasing by a lot, and what people can do with that,"

“It's a very different world. It’s the world that sci-fi has promised us for a long time—and for the first time, I think we could start to see what that’s gonna look like." the 38 year old added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OpenAI announced its GPT-4 Turbo language model at the company's first developer conference in November. The new language model has knowledge of world events up to April 2023 and was seen as a major upgrade over GPT-4, which was released in May.

Meanwhile, at the same event, OpenAI also announced that it would allow users to create their own Generative Pre-trained Transformers (GPTs) and share them publicly. The AI startup had said it would also launch a GPT store to help verified developers monetise their offerings. However, the drama surrounding Sam Altman's sacking and subsequent re-hiring at the AI firm has reportedly led to the GPT store's release being pushed back to 2024.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!