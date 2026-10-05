From Jay Clayton to Andrew Ferguson: Meet the team that will lead Trump's ‘Super Intelligence Force’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) announced the formation of a “Super Intelligence Force” to coordinate the government’s efforts on technology and named Jay Clayton, the National Intelligence Director, to lead it.

Other members of the task force include Andrew Ferguson, chair of the Federal Trade Commission; Emil Michael, Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering; and Scott Kupor, Director of the Office of Personnel Management.

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Donald Trump launches SIF Trump made the announcement in a Truth Social post: “Following the Historic White House Accord on Super Intelligence, where the World's most important Technology Companies came together and confirmed their responsibilities to the American People, I am announcing the formation of the Super Intelligence Force (SIF).”

The US president added that the force will be tasked with “coordinating the effort of the Federal Government to ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence, which many say is bigger than the Industrial Revolution and the Internet, and will protect the interests and improve the lives of all Americans. The Super Intelligence Force will coordinate the Federal Government's engagement with Consumers, Public Interest Groups, and Religious Organizations.”

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Here's all you need to know about Trump's SIF team Jay Clayton: Before becoming Director of National Intelligence, Clayton served as the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York. According to BBN Times, Clayton also chaired the Securities and Exchange Commission during Trump's first term. Born on 11 July 1966, he grew up in Pennsylvania and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1988 with a degree in engineering. He also studied at the University of Cambridge and later returned to the University of Pennsylvania for law school.

Also Read | Trump intel chief nominee Clayton declines to say Biden won 2020 election

Andrew Ferguson: The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Ferguson previously served as Solicitor General of the Commonwealth of Virginia and as Chief Counsel to US Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. Ferguson also served as Republican Counsel on the US Senate Judiciary Committee. According to the FTC, Ferguson practised law at several firms in Washington. He earned his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Virginia. After law school, he clerked for Judge Karen L. Henderson on the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit and US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

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Emil Michael: Michael serves as the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering (USW(R&E)) and Chief Technology Officer for the Department of War (DoW), where he leads the Department's efforts to ensure US military technological superiority and keep the DoW at the forefront of innovation. He holds a BA from Harvard University and a JD with honors from Stanford Law School. He has worked as an investment banking associate at Goldman Sachs and as a senior vice president of field operations at Tellme Networks. Before joining the Trump administration, he was Uber's Chief Business Officer from 2013 to 2017.

Scott Kupor: Kupor serves as the Director of the Office of Personnel Management and leads the Trump administration's efforts to build a high-performing, accountable and mission-driven workforce. Before joining OPM, Kupor served as a managing partner at Andreessen Horowitz, a venture capital firm he helped build from its inception in 2009 into one of the largest in the United States, managing more than $45 billion in assets. He previously held senior leadership roles at a pioneering web hosting company acquired by Hewlett-Packard (HP). Kupor earned his BA and JD from Stanford University. He is originally from Houston, Texas, and is married to Laura Kupor and has three daughters.

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The announcement of the SIF comes a month after Trump said he would establish an AI task force, as the technology has emerged as a contentious issue in Washington and elsewhere. While some lawmakers have pushed for a hands-off approach, others have called for regulatory measures.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.