Gemini 1.5 Pro, Google's latest AI text and video processing tool gets a boost: Here's what is new
Google is launching Gemini 1.5 Pro, an upgraded version of its AI model designed to handle larger volumes of text and video. The release positions Google as a major player in generative AI technology, capable of creating text, images, and videos based on user prompts.
