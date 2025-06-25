Gemini CLI debuts as Google’s open-source AI coding assistant: How it works

Alphabet Inc.'s Google has unveiled a new artificial intelligence-powered coding assistant called Gemini CLI (Command Line Interface), designed to streamline the development process by allowing users to interact with their systems through natural language. The global launch signals Google’s intent to close the gap with competing AI tools such as OpenAI’s Codex and Anthropic’s Claude Code.

Announced on Wednesday, Gemini CLI is positioned as an open-source tool that brings the capabilities of Google's Gemini AI directly to the terminal, the text-based interface widely used by developers. It enables users to perform a variety of tasks using conversational commands, ranging from writing and debugging code to building simple websites or even generating videos.

"With Gemini CLI, you can have a natural language conversation with your computer to solve problems and weave complex workflows together, to do far more than was previously possible," said Taylor Mullen, Senior Staff Software Engineer at Google, during a press briefing.

One of the defining features of Gemini CLI is its open-source nature. Google said the decision reflects a broader goal of democratising access to AI tools, enabling developers to inspect, adapt, and contribute to the codebase. This move also supports transparency, allowing users to understand the mechanics of the tool and assess its security.

Gemini CLI builds on Google’s existing legacy of open AI development, including the TensorFlow engine and several foundational transformer models, the architecture behind leading AI systems like ChatGPT.

The launch of Gemini CLI also follows Google’s recent release of Gemma, its open large language models made publicly available earlier in 2024. These efforts point to a shift in strategy, with the tech giant increasingly engaging with external developers after years of keeping much of its proprietary AI under wraps.

Gemini CLI users with personal Google accounts will be granted a free Gemini Code Assist licence, offering access to the Gemini 2.5 Pro model. This tier includes a generous usage limit of up to 60 requests per minute and 1,000 per day. Paid plans expand those limits to 120 requests per minute and 1,500 per day, while enterprise users can make up to 2,000 requests daily.

