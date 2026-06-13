AI Tool of the Week: this Gemini feature tells you what matters before your workday begins

The AI tool we unlocked today is: Gemini Daily Brief.
What problem does it solve?
Most professionals start the day the same way: open email, check the calendar, scroll through yesterday's threads, and spend twenty minutes figuring out what actually matters.
The information is already there—in Gmail, Google Calendar, and previous conversations. The problem is that nobody is connecting the dots for you.
The cost isn't dramatic. It's the quiet daily tax of orientation time—the minutes spent excavating context before you can do anything useful.
Gemini Daily Brief eliminates that friction. It works as a background orchestrator, reading across your inbox, calendar, and previous Gemini conversations to produce a single, prioritized snapshot of your day.
How to access
Available to Gemini Ultra, Pro, and Plus subscribers.
What can it do?
- Front-load your focus: get a prioritised view of your entire day before opening a single inbox tab or calendar view
- Act without switching: reply to emails, set reminders, and schedule events directly inside the brief without leaving the view
- Tune it to your needs: give feedback on any item and Gemini adapts the next brief to better match your working style
Example
A senior HR manager has back-to-back interviews starting at 9 am and needs a clear picture of the morning before opening a single app.