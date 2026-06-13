AI Tool of the Week: this Gemini feature tells you what matters before your workday begins

The AI tool we unlocked today is: Gemini Daily Brief.
The AI tool we unlocked today is: Gemini Daily Brief.
What problem does it solve?
Most professionals start the day the same way: open email, check the calendar, scroll through yesterday's threads, and spend twenty minutes figuring out what actually matters.
What problem does it solve?
Most professionals start the day the same way: open email, check the calendar, scroll through yesterday's threads, and spend twenty minutes figuring out what actually matters.
The information is already there—in Gmail, Google Calendar, and previous conversations. The problem is that nobody is connecting the dots for you.
The cost isn't dramatic. It's the quiet daily tax of orientation time—the minutes spent excavating context before you can do anything useful.
Gemini Daily Brief eliminates that friction. It works as a background orchestrator, reading across your inbox, calendar, and previous Gemini conversations to produce a single, prioritized snapshot of your day.
How to access
Available to Gemini Ultra, Pro, and Plus subscribers.
What can it do?
- Front-load your focus: get a prioritised view of your entire day before opening a single inbox tab or calendar view
- Act without switching: reply to emails, set reminders, and schedule events directly inside the brief without leaving the view
- Tune it to your needs: give feedback on any item and Gemini adapts the next brief to better match your working style
Example
A senior HR manager has back-to-back interviews starting at 9 am and needs a clear picture of the morning before opening a single app.
- Open the brief: navigate to gemini.google.com/daily-brief. Gemini presents a prioritized snapshot drawn from inbox, calendar, and past chats
- Review the schedule: It surfaces the interview block with prep context pulled from earlier Gemini conversations on the same candidates
- Catch the urgent item: It flags a department head's email ranked above everything else in a 200-message inbox
- Draft a reply: prompt "write a brief acknowledgement saying I'll respond after my morning interviews" and Gemini drafts it inline
- Set a reminder: add a follow-up task directly from the brief without opening a separate app
- Narrow the view: ask "show me only this morning's calendar items" for a faster scan before the first call
What makes Gemini Daily Brief special?
Cross-source intelligence: It connects Gmail, Google Calendar, and Gemini chat history- three inputs most AI assistants treat as entirely separate silos
Act inside the view: unlike a passive summary, you can reply, schedule, and set reminders without leaving the brief itself
Adaptive over time: tell it what to prioritise differently and it adjusts the next brief, not just the current one
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.