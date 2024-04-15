Generative AI is a marvel. Is it also built on theft?
The Economist 12 min read 15 Apr 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Summary
- The wonder-technology faces accusations of copyright infringement
THE FOOTBALLERS look realistic at first sight but, on closer inspection, something is wrong. Their faces are contorted, their limbs are bending in alarming directions, the ball is slightly egg-shaped. Strangest of all, running across one footballer’s left leg is the ghostly trace of a watermark: Getty Images.
