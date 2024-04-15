Generative AI is a marvel. Is it also built on theft?

The tech firms argue that there is nothing wrong with using others’ data simply to train their models. Absorbing copyrighted works and then creating original ones is, after all, what humans do. Those who own the rights say there is a difference. “I’ve ingested all this incredible music and then I create from it," says Harvey Mason Jr, a songwriter and chief executive of the Recording Academy, which represents musicians. “But the difference is, I’m a human, and as a human, I want to protect humans…I have no problem with a little bit of a double standard." Roger Lynch, chief executive of Condé Nast, which owns titles such as Vogue and the New Yorker, told a Senate hearing in January that today’s generative-AI tools were “built with stolen goods". AI companies “are spending literally billions of dollars on computer chips and energy, but they’re unwilling to put a similar investment into content", complains Craig Peters, chief executive of Getty.