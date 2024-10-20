Mint Primer: How can Photoshop survive AI onslaught?
Summary
- The simplicity of AI may even attract more users to creative apps like Photoshop.
NEW DELHI : Since the 1990s, Photoshop, an image-editing software, has become a colloquial verb for photo retouching. However, over the past two years, generative artificial intelligence (AI) has changed the way photo editing has worked so far, automating most of the steps into one-click commands. This, though, hasn’t affected Photoshop's ubiquity—in fact, it may well be better suited for even more users now.