Mint Primer: How can Photoshop survive AI onslaught?

Can generative AI completely replace it?

That was an early-stage fear. However, Adobe has implemented generative AI to work alongside designers and not replace them. The company’s proprietary AI model, Firefly, is now integrated into the application and is used to detect objects to remove, help co-design, edit images and posters, and more. Photoshop’s idea of using generative AI is akin to what GitHub did with the technology: Use it to aid but not replace creators. This, experts believe, can speed up creativity processes, and more new users may end up using Photoshop instead of new editing applications replacing the tool.