AI
Generative AI video: Excitement tempered with scepticism
Shouvik Das 5 min read 21 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Summary
- Generative AI video models Google Veo and OpenAI Sora can seem quite magical, but their adoption may trigger copyright concerns and debates
New Delhi: A week ago, Google unveiled Veo, a new generative AI video model. In some ways, this was the search giant's direct salvo at younger upstart and rival, OpenAI’s Sora, which was introduced this February.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less