Ghibli-style images take social media by storm: Check celebrity posts sharing pictures generated by ChatGPT | See Pics

OpenAI’s Ghibli-style images, created with ChatGPT, have taken social media by storm. Inspired by Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, the style imitates the legendary style.

Some allege copyright violation and argue it’s disrespectful to Miyazaki, the founder of Studio Ghibli. Yet, for now, such concerns are being swept aside as the viral trend continues to dominate online spaces.

Let’s take a look at the celebrities who have shared such images.

Narendra Modi

The Government of India joined the viral trend and shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's images in Japanese anime style.

Gaur Gopal Das

Gaur Gopal Das joined the trend. The monk-turned-celebrity shared his photos on Instagram.

“When even monks aren’t spared the Ghibli-fication treatment — peace, wisdom, and now… full-on anime glow. Ghibli bhai made me a bit too chubby. But, no worries, I definitely look like a monk from a well-fed ashram! And that cutie-pie striking a pose on the side… looks like he already had a feeling he was about to be Ghibli-fied too,” he wrote.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra

Politician Raghav Chadha and actress Parineeti Chopra shared their images created using ChatGPT Ghibli-style image creation.

“We’ve been bitten by the Ghibli bug too!” they wrote while sharing the images on social media.

Rekha Bhardwaj

Singer Rekha Bhardwaj announced her Bhopal concert in Ghibli style. “Seeing the concert through Ghibli Eyes! Get ready to witness the magic on 19th April with Rekha Bharadwaj: Live in Concert,” wrote the singer in a collab post with Raag Fest.

Thalia

Mexican singer Thalia, who has nearly 22 million followers on Instagram, shared her images in Ghibli style.

Rakulpreet and Jackky Bhagnani

Actress Rakulpreet Singh and her husband, Bollywood actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, shared their wedding pics in Ghibli style. They also shared a pic from their vacation.

“How it started and how it’s going,” they wrote.

Ranveer Brar

Chef Ranveer Brar shared a number of Ghibli-style photos on social media. While he deleted the post from Instagram (he added #deletestomorrow), the photos are still there on his Facebook profile.

“Me in Ghibli Studio Universe,” he wrote.

Dhruv Rathi

Social media influencer Dhruv Rathi went ahead and posted a Ghibli-style animation video.

“Did you know you can make animated videos out of your ghibli images also? AI development is pretty crazy right now. People who attended my AI Masterclass would know how to do this. If you were not able to join, you can click the link in bio to add yourself in the waitlist for next time I conduct the class,” he wrote.

Ghibli-style images with ChatGPT OpenAI appears to be rolling out ChatGPT’s built-in image generation feature to free users though there’s no official confirmation yet. Tests on several free accounts show the feature is working smoothly.

While no usage limits were mentioned at the launch, OpenAI later introduced restrictions for both free and paid users due to high demand. CEO Sam Altman said it was overwhelming their GPUs.

How to create Ghibli-style images with ChatGPT 1) Open ChatGPT website/app

2) Upload your image

3) Write prompt: ‘Ghiblify this’, ‘Convert this to Ghibli’ or ‘Turn this image in Studio Ghibli theme’

4) Wait

5) ChatGPT produces the image

6) Ask for modification if needed, or download the image

The interest in “Ghibli” skyrocketed on Google India during March 28-29: