AI Tool of the Week: Gmail's new tool ends email overload

Email overload has always slowed down workplace, personal productivity. Consider these examples: You're hunting for the plumber's quote from last year, buried in hundreds of emails. Or you're staring at a 47-message thread trying to figure out what was actually decided. Or you're drowning in your inbox while urgent bills and appointments get lost in promotional clutter.

The AI capability we unlocked today is based on Gmail's new Gemini-powered features, announced this week.

Gmail's Gemini integration solves three critical pain points:

1. Information retrieval paralysis: Finding specific information requires becoming a power searcher, and even then, you're left piecing together answers from multiple emails.

2. Email composition fatigue: Drafting responses, especially professional ones, takes cognitive energy you'd rather spend on actual work.

3. Priority blindness: With email volume at all-time highs, critical items get buried under noise, causing missed deadlines and opportunities.

What's new:

Gmail now uses Gemini 3 to deliver AI Overviews (like in Google Search), Help Me Write with personalization, Suggested Replies, Proofread, and the upcoming AI Inbox that filters out clutter. All of this happens with privacy protections, keeping your data under your control.

How to access: Available directly within Gmail for Google Workspace users with Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, or Education Premium add-ons.

Gmail with Gemini can help you:

• Extract buried information instantly: Ask complex questions in natural language

• Focus on priorities: Let AI filter noise and surface what matters

• Polish communication: Advanced grammar, tone and style checks

Example:

Here are the top five most useful use cases with prompts:

1. Search inbox conversationally (AI Overviews - Natural Language Search) “Who was the plumber that gave me a quote for the bathroom renovation last year?" or “What did the lawyer say about the trademark filing deadline?"

2. Auto-summarize meeting coordination threads (AI Overviews - Thread Summary) Open a 30+ message email thread about project planning and instantly see: “Team agreed on Dec 15 launch date. Marketing needs assets by Jan 1. Budget approved at $50K. John handling vendor contracts."

3. Generate contextual responses (Suggested Replies) Your aunt asks if she should bring cake instead of pie to the family gathering. Click a Suggested Reply like “Cake sounds perfect! Everyone would love that", that matches your tone—then refine before sending.

4. Polish professional emails (Proofread + Help Me Write) Draft a vendor negotiation email from scratch, then use Proofread to ensure the tone is firm but diplomatic, grammar is flawless, and the style is appropriately professional.

5. Relationship intelligence “Summarize what topics Amit from Acme Corp and I have discussed over the past 6 months and suggest relevant talking points for our upcoming call"

What makes Gmail's Gemini integration special?

• Powered by Gemini 3: Advanced reasoning that understands context across entire conversations, not just individual emails

• Natural language queries: Ask questions the way you think, without learning search operators

• Cross-app personalization: Help Me Write will soon use context from your Google Calendar, Drive and other apps (launching next month)

Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.

Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.

Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.