A Google GenAI expert weighs in on why companies are clamouring for AI agents

Tackling rising competition

However, competition in this space is heating up in the cloud infrastructure services space, which includes infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and hosted private cloud services. Third-quarter enterprise spending on cloud infrastructure services was $84 billion worldwide, up $15.7 billion or 23% from the third quarter of 2023, according to the Synergy Research Group, with generative AI being a major factor behind the market acceleration.