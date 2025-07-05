Answer engine: How Google’s AI Mode is reshaping search
The way we ‘Google’ is changing. Disorienting as it may be, our favourite search engine is becoming an ‘answer engine’. But do the benefits outweigh the downsides?
I come from the era of Lycos, Yahoo and AltaVista. And I find it amusing that we have a generation of people who will probably say — what are those? For over two decades, Google search has worked by indexing websites, like a massive library catalog. It scanned and stored pages and then showed you that list of blue links to click.