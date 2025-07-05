Answer engine: How Google’s AI Mode is reshaping search

Another big question concerns the choice of what content is summarised. With the old way, the choice was more or less ours. Now, it’s the AI that chooses and we just have to trust it. As AI is notorious for making mistakes and downright hallucinating, the accuracy of the information in summaries we get will be in question. The sources are given, but they will not be so easy to see. When Google’s AI picks which pieces of information to highlight first, it is in effect deciding what story gets told. That raises questions of fairness and transparency, and whether we still have the freedom to explore the web on our own terms.