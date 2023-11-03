Google and Microsoft bet on Manu Chopra, a 27-year-old Stanford alum, to make AI work for a billion users
Manu Chopra's Karya was founded in 2021, before the rise of ChatGPT, but this year’s frenzy around generative AI has only added to tech companies’ insatiable demand for data.
In her one-room home on a quiet street in Agara, a tiny village three hours southwest of Bangalore that’s fringed by rice paddies and groundnut fields, Preethi P. sits on a stool near a sewing machine. Normally, she would spend hours mending or stitching clothes, averaging less than $1 a day for her work. On this day, however, she is reading a sentence in her native Kannada language into an app on a phone. She pauses briefly, then reads another.