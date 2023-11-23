comScore
Business News/ Ai / Artificial Intelligence/  Google Bard AI bot can now answer queries about YouTube videos. Here's how the feature works
Google Bard AI bot can now answer queries about YouTube videos. Here's how the feature works

 Livemint

Google's Bard chatbot can now help answer questions about YouTube videos, helping save viewer's time and improve the understanding of subject.

Originally opened to the public in February this year, Bard was only available in the US and UK via a waitlist. (REUTERS)Premium
Google is updating its Bard AI chatbot with new features including the ability to retrieve information from specific YouTube videos. Google says it is the most capable version of Bard to date and can help answer questions with greater quality and accuracy. 

In a blog post, updating about the upcoming changes to YouTube extension, Google wrote, “We're taking the first steps in Bard's ability to understand YouTube videos. For example, if you’re looking for videos on how to make olive oil cake, you can now also ask how many eggs the recipe in the first video requires."

“We’ve heard you want deeper engagement with YouTube videos. So we’re expanding the YouTube Extension to understand some video content so you can have a richer conversation with Bard about it." the company added. 

The YouTube extension to Bard was launched back in September but back then the extension could only be used for finding specific videos, noted TechCrunch. However, with the latest update Bard can help improve the user's understanding and save their time by answering specific questions from the YouTube video in question.

YouTube's generative AI features: 

The new upgrade to Bard comes at a time when the video streaming giant recently introduced some exciting new AI features on YouTube to enhance the viewing and interaction experience. While these features are in the early testing phase, some YouTube Premium members may have the chance to try them out at youtube.com/new.

The first experiment aims to simplify navigating through extensive comment sections in lengthy videos. AI technology is being used to organize comments into easily understandable topics. While another new feature is supposed to help learning outcomes by offering quizzes and responses to encourage a deeper understanding of the subject matter.


Updated: 23 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST
