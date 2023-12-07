Google on Wednesday announced the company's most powerful language model yet - Gemini. Google said that Gemini beats OpenAI's GPT-4 language model and human experts on massive multitask language understanding (MMLU) tasks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X about the new language model, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, “Introducing Gemini 1.0, our most capable and general AI model yet. Built natively to be multimodal, it’s the first step in our Gemini-era of models. Gemini is optimized in three sizes - Ultra, Pro, and Nano"

"Gemini Ultra's performance exceeds current state-of-the-art results on 30 of the 32 widely-used academic benchmarks. With a score of 90.0%, Gemini Ultra is the first model to outperform human experts on MMLU." the tech executive added.

Google Bard to come with Gemini: Google on Wednesday said that its Bard AI chatbot is now powered by the Gemini Pro language model which will make the chatbot much more capable at things like understanding, summarizing, reasoning, coding and planning. Google also noted that Bard powered with Gemini Pro now beats ChatGPT running on GPT-3.5 (free version) in six out of eight ‘industry standard benchmarks’.

In a post about Bard's new capabilities, Google Vice President Sissie Hsiao wrote, “Starting today, Bard will use a specifically tuned version of Gemini Pro in English for more advanced reasoning, planning, understanding and more. And early next year, we’ll introduce Bard Advanced, which gives you first access to our most advanced models and capabilities — starting with Gemini Ultra."

Pixel 8 Pro with Gemini AI capabilities: The Mountain View, California-based company also said that Gemini AI Nano, the more efficient version of the language model, will now be used to power on-device tasks on the Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 8 Pro will use the Gemini model to power new features such as offering a summary of recorded conversations and AI-powered replies to conversations.

